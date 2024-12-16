Jacqueliene Fernandez on dealing with tough times: Resilience and self-belief have been my biggest learnings

It’s been 15 years for Jacqueliene Fernandez in the industry, and through this time while the actor has seen many successes, she has also been subjected to tough times. Ask her how she deals with them and find the strength to get up and brave it all and she says, “Resilience and self-belief have been my biggest learnings. There are always going to be tough days, but I remind myself why I started this journey. Having a strong support system of loved ones and focusing on the things that make me happy keeps me grounded.” Jacqueliene Fernandez on dealing with tough times, her music career(Photo: Instagram)

Coming from Sri Lanka, the 39-year-old admits that India has given her an acceptance that she could have only dreamt of. She says, “I’m a South Asian so there are many cultural similarities that I’ve also grown up with - whether it’s enjoying curry and rice in tropical weather or the emphasis on family values. Adapting to a new language and nuances was challenging at first, but the warmth of the Indian audience made me feel right at home. Indians today embrace their roots while being open to global perspectives.”

After acting and dancing, Jacqueliene Fernandez tried her hand at a new skill this year—singing, with her song Stormrider, and after the response to the song, it has given her a zeal to pursue music with much more gusto. “The response has been so encouraging. It’s amazing to hear from fans about how much they connect with the song, particularly its themes of resilience and empowerment. Knowing that my music has touched people’s hearts and inspired them makes it all worthwhile,” she says, adding, “Every step of the process was about channeling my evolution as an artiste into something meaningful. It’s more than just a song; it’s a piece of my journey.”

Interestingly, the musical inclination is hereditary for Jacqueliene. She reveals, “Music has always been a significant part of my life. My father was a part-time DJ, and growing up, our home was filled with records from the '50s, '60s, '70s, and beyond. That exposure to diverse musical genres laid the foundation for my love of music.” Prod her on her future musical plans and she shares, “Right now, I’m exploring solo music as it is such a powerful medium for storytelling. As for the future, there are more songs and possibly an album in the works, each reflecting a different side of me as an artiste.”

Currently, the actor is working on Housefull 5. While she doesn’t divulge much about it, she shares, “It’s such a fun movie. I’ve always enjoyed working with Akshay (Kumar, actor) and my other co-stars. And the camaraderie on set with all of them is so special.”