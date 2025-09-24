Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t wear Sridevi’s iconic necklace with her blue saree and it has a connection to Aishwarya Rai

At the Indian premiere of Homebound this week in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor turned heads when she walked in wearing a royal blue saree. The fashion police would agree that the star kid looks breathtaking every time she steps out in traditional ensembles, channeling her inner desi girl. But this time was extra special, because the beautiful Manish Malhotra saree was straight out of Janhvi’s late superstar mother Sridevi’s iconic wardrobe. This is the same outfit that Sridevi had worn at actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in 2017. Like her mother, Janhvi completed her look with her hair up in a neat bun. But why didn’t she pair the outfit with the statement gold necklace that Sridevi had worn?
Sridevi looked exquisite in her royal blue Manish Malhotra saree at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s reception. But a major highlight of her look was the statement Polki necklace by Sabyasachi around her neck, which went perfectly with the regal look. But according to reports, the reason why Janhvi Kapoor could not wear the necklace was because Sridevi gifted this very statement piece to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan many years ago. Apparently there is a tradition in the South Indian film industry where senior actors give newcomers their personal items as gifts. Aishwarya, who called Sridevi ‘akka’ (elder sister), received this necklace as a gift from the late superstar on making her debut with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar (1997).
In February 2018, Sridevi breathed her last. Months later in December, Aishwarya paired her Polki necklace with a red Sabyasachi silk Banarasi saree for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding to Anand Piramal. Aishwarya looked absolutely stunning with her hair in a sleek bun adorned with gajra, sindoor in her forehead. She was accompanied by actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.