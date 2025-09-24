Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t wear Sridevi’s iconic necklace with her blue saree and it has a connection to Aishwarya Rai

At the Indian premiere of Homebound this week in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor turned heads when she walked in wearing a royal blue saree. The fashion police would agree that the star kid looks breathtaking every time she steps out in traditional ensembles, channeling her inner desi girl. But this time was extra special, because the beautiful Manish Malhotra saree was straight out of Janhvi’s late superstar mother Sridevi’s iconic wardrobe. This is the same outfit that Sridevi had worn at actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in 2017. Like her mother, Janhvi completed her look with her hair up in a neat bun. But why didn’t she pair the outfit with the statement gold necklace that Sridevi had worn?

Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan