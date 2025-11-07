Jatadhara Twitter reviews: Netizens call Sonakshi Sinha starrer horror film ‘unbearable’ and ‘painful to finish’

Horror Telugu film from directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara, has hit the theatres today. Unfortunately, according to early reviews, it’s not winning over audiences. The film, which stars Sudheer Babu in the lead and Shilpa Shirodkar in a key role, dives into the supernatural mysteries surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. Sonakshi Sinha plays the menacing antagonist, Dhanapisachini, in this mythology-meets-horror tale — but netizens seem to think the execution missed the mark entirely.

Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) didn’t hold back their disappointment. One user wrote, “#Jatadhara: A strong mythological concept wasted by weak execution and sluggish narration that severely test your patience. The only good thing in the film is #SudheerBabu’s looks.” Another called it a “Supernatural thriller that makes you walk out,” adding, “The film offers absolutely nothing worth discussing. It fails miserably on every front — from writing to acting to visuals. No clue why this even got a theatrical release.”

Reviews continued to pour in with comments like, “Not a single high moment in the whole movie… honestly don’t know how he even accepted this script. Totally disappointed #Jatadhara.” Another comment claimed, “#JatadharaReview Rating: ½. #Jatadhara is UNBEARABLE. A king-size disappointment that fails miserably in every aspect. The visuals and special effects are ambitious but end up looking cheap and unnecessary due to poor execution. The performances are awful, and the film is illogical without any merits. Few portions will test your patience, and by the finale, it’s game over. Easily among the weakest films of the year.” One more said, “There is not even a single positive in the film. It is one of the most clueless films in recent times. Not even the technicalities impress. Terrible feels like a small verdict.”

A few positive sparks While most reactions were scathing, a handful of viewers appreciated the film’s attempt at blending devotion with myth. One user noted, “Every frame of #Jatadhara seems crafted with profound respect. A distinct spiritual melody unfolds on screen. Completely enchanting — genuinely embodies the spirit of devotion and spirituality in its visuals.”

From netizen reviews, it's clear that Jatadhara seems to have landed flat with audiences, proving that even an intriguing concept can’t save a film when execution falls short.