Javed Ali: Audiences abroad crave for Indian musicians more

Javed Ali recently toured Australia and is currently touring India. Ahead of his gig in Mumbai tomorrow, he speaks to us about the major difference between performing in India and abroad. “Gigging in India and international destinations have their respective USPs. In India, we perform so often that fans get used to our presence. They feel ownership, and are very lively and interactive during the shows. That’s a major thing that’s changed as far as Indian audience’s sensibilities are concerned. Earlier, people would just attend the show and leave, without much interaction with the artiste,” says Ali. Javed Ali

He goes on to share how performing abroad gives a high: “Since we visit countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia etc., perhaps once a year, wahan ke music lovers mein bhookh hoti hai. They crave for your shows and listen to your music with a lot of dedication and respect.”

Meanwhile, on the recording front, Ali has released over 10 singles in the last six months, besides his playback outings. He agrees that “non-film music keeps me fresh and recharged”. The singer, who is best-known for his songs Jashn-e-Bahaara from Jodhaa Akbar, Arziyan from Delhi-6, Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, Guzarish from Ghajini, Aa Jao Meri Tamanna from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, explains, “Alongside film recordings, I like to work on a lot of indie songs too, as I get to freely express myself and portray my sensibilities. I am not bound by any narrative or storyline, hence I can go all out with the way I wish to interpret it. That’s the beauty of independent music. I feel this is a brilliant phase for all musicians, who have film and non-film music thriving, alongside live acts.”

Catch it live

What: Javed Ali Live In Mumbai

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad (W)

When: November 30

Timing: 6.30pm