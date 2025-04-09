Jeet on why working in Khakee The Bengal Chapter was easier than Bengali films: I am a Hindi speaking guy, it's my USP

The recently released web show Khakee: The Bengal Chapter brought together two of the biggest names of the Bengali film industry—Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee. It marked their first collaboration on screen, but Jeet insists that it never felt like that. Jeet on Khakee The Bengal Chapter(Photo: Instagram)

Talking about his relationship with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet shares, “We have known each other for quite some time. We have worked towards the industry for different reasons and causes and spent a lot of time together and jammed, so the equation between both of us was always good. There is a space of mutual respect between us.”

He adds, “When we were working on the show, we never thought that we were sharing screen for the first time. It was just on paper and for fact that it was our first time together, but because of our equation, it never felt so.” Their team up became a big source of pride for the regional Bengali audience, and Jeet agrees to that: “They are all proud of the fact that something like this is happening. We are also happy that we are able to bring in that pride to Bengal by coming on a Hindi platform.”

While coming together of the two superstars was a big pull for the show, Jeet asserts that it isn’t the lone fact that has made it a success. “The initial spike could have been because of the casting, but for the rest, content is always the bigger star. But I am happy that we have been able to bring this happiness to people by working together. I hope it continues.”

Khakee also marks Jeet’s OTT debut and his first Hindi project, and he admits it has been a long time coming. “All these years people did not think of me much in Hindi industry, but I always aspired to work here because I am a Hindi speaking guy. Not many actors coming from regional industries who have served the masses for 10-15 years can speak decent Hindi. It is my USP which many other regional actors might not be able to give. For me, the challenge actually has been to work in Bangla because I think in Hindi,” he says.

With many Hindi content faltering in the current time, Khakee, which is an amalgamation of a Hindi and a regional language has emerged a success. Is it the way forward for the Indian industry? “It’s been happening for quite some time. The borders are getting blurred, and industries are coming together, especially due to OTT,” Jeet responds.