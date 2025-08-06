Jr NTR credits this cult-favourite animated movie for keeping him grounded; take a look

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., better known as Jr NTR, is a name that commands attention. With an insane filmography that includes commercial juggernauts and a fan following that cuts across borders, he has cemented his place as one of South India’s most influential stars. While films like Yamadonga (2007) and Temper (2015) were milestones in his rise, it was SS Rajamouli’s RRR (2022) that truly catapulted him into the global spotlight. The film, which went on to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, made him a household name far beyond Indian shores. Jr NTR credits Master Oogway for keeping him grounded

But what inspires a man who already has it all? Surprisingly, it’s a quote from an animated film that keeps him grounded. “I am someone who doesn’t plan things out,” Jr NTR reveals in an interview with Esquire. “One of my favourite quotes is from Kung Fu Panda, where Oogway says: ‘Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.’ So, my present is my focus right now. I think an actor should always be ready for anything.”

That sense of focus and spontaneity is perhaps what gives Jr NTR his edge, and now, as he steps into Bollywood with War 2 — a trilingual release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu co-starring Hrithik Roshan — he’s clearly not resting on past laurels. The film drops on 14 August and will be followed by another high-octane project, Dragon (tentatively titled NTR 31) in 2026, directed by KGF and Prashanth Neel.

Updates on War 2

As for War 2, the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, has officially been certified by the CBFC with minimal revision suggestions. With a stunning cast encompassing new mum Kiara Advani and Hrithik, the film clocks in at a runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes (173 minutes), not including the end-credit sequence, which will be cleared separately later this week.

The film sees Hrithik return as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr NTR’s character is still under wraps. Kiara Advani makes her spy-universe debut as Kavya Luthra, who fans speculate could be the daughter of Colonel Luthra (played by Ashutosh Rana). With its blend of action, patriotism, and interconnected storytelling, War 2 promises to raise the stakes for the entire YRF Spyverse.