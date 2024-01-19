Kailash Kher: Have sung 21 songs on Shri Ram, have got jacket designed for January 22 with Swarovski diamonds

He is charged up, talking excitedly as we meet Padma Shri Kailash Kher at his studio in Mumbai. Not one, not two- this 50-year-old has sung 21 tracks on Lord Ram! Singer Kailash Kher

The latest are Ram Ka Dham and Hey Ram. In fact, a new song is being released on a daily basis on his YouTube channel. “I have even sung Ram Dhun for the film Main Atal Hoon. We have released seven-eight songs so far, and plans are on for more. I have collaborated with Amruta Fadnavis ji for Hey Ram,” he tells us.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

And the reason is the Ram Mandir consecration happening in Ayodhya on January 22. Kher remembers his late parents and says he was honoured to be among the first set of invitees, “Hum sirf kalpana mein sochte the Ram Mandir, imagination mein reh gaya tha. Ab lag raha hai ki daata duniya badal raha hai. The moment news about my invitation got out, people have been calling and messaging. My parents must be very happy seeing all this from dev lok.”

In fact, the singer has even his clothes in place for the big day. He shares with a big smile, “Hamare designers ne Swarovski aur American diamonds se ‘Jai Shri Ram’ likhwaya hai hamari jacket pe. When I wear it though, whether on 21st or 22nd will be decided by the Lord. Another jacket of mine has the Mahamritunjay Mantra and Jai Siya Ram written all over. The current atmosphere is like that of a family celebration. Also today India is no longer looked at with pity. Mujhe koi bhi phone karta hai baahar se toh ab baat karta hai ‘arre waah Bharat’.”

A spiritual person through and through, Kher waxes philosophical when he says that even the songs he sings aren’t his choice, and it’s decided by God himself. And that’s the reason he sings a lot of spiritual songs. “Humko choose nahi karne dete daata. I just recorded another song for an upcoming film based on terrorism. He makes me run around, doesn’t let me rest. Today, 50 people are there in my team, I pay salaries to all of them. I remember the day when I came to Mumbai with nothing and told God ‘hamara haath pakadne wala koi nahi hai’,” he gets emotional.