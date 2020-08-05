Ram dhun reverberates across continents, Indian community in US celebrates Ram temple bhoomi pujan

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:28 IST

Not just across India but the excitement on the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya reverberated across continents as members of the Indian community in the United States were seen gathering in groups outside Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the groundbreaking occasion. While some members of the community were seen clad in traditional attire, others donned yellow and saffron-coloured clothes and went out on a march raising saffron flags and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

The highlight of the celebration was the ‘Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir Tableau’ that ferried between the US Capitol Hill and White House. The organisers told ANI that their celebrations are marking the beginning of the historic temple construction.

Also read: Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today

USA: Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple in #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/NofEWuM3E5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be beamed across the giant billboards at the iconic Times Square on August 5 at 10 am EDT (local time). Temples across the US in states like California, Washington, Texas and Florida have announced special events to mark the historic event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left New Delhi for Ayodhya and will reach the temple town for the momentous ceremony today noon. The event is likely to take place at around 12.30 pm today with several chief ministers, Union ministers likely to be in attendance. Before performing the bhoomi pujan, PM Modi will head to the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlalla Virajman to perform rituals.

Ayodhya has been spruced up for the event while grand arrangements await the commencement of the much-awaited bhoomi pujan ceremony. PM Modi is likely to use a 40-kilogram silver brick during the ceremony for laying the foundation of the temple. The brick shall be removed after the ceremony.

The construction work for the grand temple, which will be constructed in Nagara style of architecture, will commence after today’s ceremony.