Kailash Kher promotes folk music with a reality show

Padma Shri Kailash Kher’s music - be it his singles with his band Kailasa, the devotional music he releases or film music - has always had folk influences, because he likes to stay rooted to the Indian culture. Now, in a bid to promote and offer opportunities to folk talent from across the country, the singer has come up with a reality show that’s dedicated to folk music. Kailash Kher on the set of the show

A brainchild of Kailash Kher and Kailasa Entertainment Private Limited, Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash starts airing tomorrow (February 24) on Doordarshan National channel. “I’ve always felt that the form of music that’s enjoyed and revered the most in India is film music. Folk music is like an ocean and all the other forms are like tiny pots. It’s something that has been nurtured by our ancestors and defines our diverse culture. As someone who grew up in an ashram, with sadhus singing folk tunes, I feel rooted to that kind of music. It’s unfortunate that folk music doesn’t get the kind of support it deserves. So, this one-of-a-kind reality show is an effort to promote folk music and give it the kind of scale it deserves. I am a firm believer in the philosophy of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, and this show is an epitome of showcasing that diversity of our country,” says Kher.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

To celebrate India’s rich musical heritage, the singer and his team scouted for folk talent across the country. “We got talented folk singers from 28 States and eight Union Territories. We have shot over 40 episodes and have had several ace musicians on the set to encourage folk talent, including Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia ji, Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup ji, Shaan and others. We will also have Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur ji with us on the set soon. He has been instrumental in helping us put this initiative together. The folk singers on the show are raw and it’s a treat to see them reflect their folk culture, including the way they dress up. I am sure the audience will love this initiative,” Kher signs off.