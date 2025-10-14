Kangana Ranaut says her journey was harder than Shah Rukh Khan: 'Nobody else came from a village...'

Everybody has the right to take pride in their journey. And the rules are no different for Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut; Shah Rukh Khan (Photos: Instagram)

But trust her to voice it in as absolute a set of terms as possible.

Speaking at an event in Delhi recently, Kangana, with no qualms, said that her journey to stardom and now politics has been significantly more trying than than of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's. Now this could very well be true in a subjective sense, but Kangana very specifically jotted down the reason to be their rural versus urbane origins, with even convent-education being a factor in her opinion. She said, "There is probably nobody else who came from a village and got such success in the mainstream. You talk about Shah Rukh Khan. They are from Delhi, convent-educated. I was from a village that nobody would have even heard of – Bhamla." She even eventually expressed that she doesn't mind people disagreeing with her, because she knows this analysis of hers to be utterly true: "Maybe others may disagree, but I feel it’s because I am brutally honest, not just with people but with myself too."

Now, we don't know about you, but the internet certainly had thoughts about Kangana's tall claims made ever-so nonchalantly. "

I mean taking SRK’s name in the statement is itself proof enough that she wanted to belittle him and show herself as a bigger person.. please its better. To not defend Kangana", "Lol. Her parents put her in DAV in Chandigarh to study science. It was in the papers years ago, when she used to be more truthful." and "An actress like herself really doesn’t need to embarrass herself, her audiences can speak for herself 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️" read a few comments.