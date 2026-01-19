Kanye West's India Tour | Rapper to perform in for first time in April 2026 : Report

Indian audiences may soon witness a historic moment in live music, as global rap heavyweight Kanye West is expected to bring his concert tour to the country in April 2026. Industry chatter suggests that the internationally acclaimed rapper and producer is planning his first performance-led visit to India. Kanye West

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Kanye will be making his India (concert) debut this year. Known for reshaping the soundscape of modern music, West’s arrival could rank among the biggest international concert events hosted in India in recent years.

Kanye West’s influence extends far beyond hit singles. With a career spanning hip-hop, gospel and avant-garde experimentation, he has consistently challenged creative boundaries while shaping global pop culture. His impact is equally visible in the fashion world, where his design ventures have drawn as much attention as his music.

Over the years, West has earned 24 Grammy Awards, placing him among the most honoured artists in hip-hop history, while tracks such as Stronger, Gold Digger, Good Life and Ultralight Beam remain staples across playlists worldwide.

Although this would mark his debut as a live performer for Indian fans, West has travelled to the country before for reasons unrelated to concerts. He reportedly visited India in 2009 for a period of spiritual exploration, which included time spent at an ashram. A few years later, in 2012, he returned to Mumbai in connection with his women’s fashion label and was hosted at the Taj Mahal Palace, further adding to his brief but notable association with the country.

The timing of West’s proposed tour aligns with India’s growing prominence on the global live-music map. Over the past decade, the country has hosted several high-profile international acts, with stadium and arena shows by artists such as Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5 and Justin Bieber drawing massive turnouts. Large-scale festivals have also played a key role in expanding this landscape, welcoming performers like Green Day, Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers and Louis Tomlinson, and reinforcing India’s reputation as a thriving destination for world-class concerts.