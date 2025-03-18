Karan Johar reacts to harsh reviews of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan: ‘Nobody wants to be kicked…’

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was one star kid who audiences couldn’t wait to see on the screen. This is because apart from his uncanny resemblance to his superstar father, Ibrahim has been the talk of the town for over a year thanks to his quirky interactions with the paparazzi. So when Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor introduced Ibrahim on her Instagram grid as her new co-star in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, netizens were obviously stoked! However, audiences were gravely disappointed with both the star kids as well as their film on release. This later led to incessant trolling and shockingly harsh reviews from netizens as well as critics, which co-producer Karan Johar has now reacted to. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's producer Karan Johar talks about Nadaaniyan

Karan Johar broke his silence over the criticism received by Nadaaniyan at the trailer launch of his first Punjabi production Akaal: The Unconquered today. The filmmaker explained that what critics write in their reviews for films is both their right as well as job. But he did find some reviews of Nadaaniyan ‘disturbing’. The Hindu quoted Karan saying, “A critic wrote about Nadaaniyaan: ‘I want to kick this film’. When you write like that, I have a problem with that.” Karan explained, “I find it disturbing because intellectual cinema lovers should have a sensitive and compassionate side. Nobody wants to be kicked because kicking is violence. In the real world, words can be equally violent.”

With a filmy and very witty twist, KJo concluded, “Bas yahi kahunga, purane gaane ka yeh alfaz hai ki ‘kuchh toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet naa jaaye raina’.” Lately there have been debates on social media where netizens have wondered why Ibrahim and Khushi’s Nadaaniyan has been judged so harshly. Is it because the young star kids are being compared to their actor parents? Shouldn’t they get another chance to prove their worth with a different genre and script? What are your thoughts?