Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor dance in Aadar Jain’s baraat in unseen video, Saif Ali Khan joins the fun

Last week was no less than a festival for the Kapoor Khandaan, who celebrated actor Aadar Jain and his partner Alekha Advani’s love with grand pre-wedding festivities. At their mehendi ceremony, Aadar’s star cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and RK’s actor wife Alia Bhatt set the dance floor on fire. While Bebo danced to her 2018 track Tareefan, Ranbir grooved on Kajra Re with the groom’s mother Rima Jain. Alia and Karisma, on the other hand, were true Punjabi kudis with their parandas. Well, an unseen video from the wedding now reveals that Karisma and Kareena were unstoppable even during the baraat! Kareena, Saif and Karisma in Aadar's baraat

On Aadar’s wedding day, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made their first public appearance together after the robbery incident at their Bandra home. Bebo turned heads in her gorgeous red saree and sindoor whereas the Nawab of Pataudi was dapper in a black bandhgala. They looked perfectly royal together. Lolo, on the other hand, channeled the same elegance we witnessed in Zubeidaa (2001) in a gold saree. But during the baraat, the two let their hair down and set sister goals as they danced their hearts out, celebrating their ‘bhai ki shaadi’.

In the viral clip, Karisma and Kareena can be dancing on dhol beats like no one’s watching in front of a DJ console which looks like a truck, along with the very happy looking groom. Saif joins the fun later. While Kareena and Karisma continue dancing, he can’t get enough of his beautiful wife’s expressions as she talks to somebody in a distance. The two sisters are literally glowing with happiness!

For the wedding day, Alia opted for a Sabyasachi sequin saree in baby pink whereas Ranbir looked handsome as ever in a royal green bandhgala. The Kapoor Khandaan knows how to party in style, and Aadar’s wedding is yet another example of the same.