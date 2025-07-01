Karma: 'I am an introvert, but music gave me my voice'

For the Dehradun-born rapper Vivek Arora aKa Karma making waves in India’s hip-hop scene, growth isn't just part of the process—it's the entire point. “I’m in my evolution stage. I just want to try everything and give my best to it,” he says with clarity and conviction. Karma has recently released his single, Do U Wanna

This idea of constant transformation runs through every aspect of his journey—from his early days freestyling in obscurity to now collaborating with big-name artists and producers. He doesn’t see himself as someone who’s ‘made it’ just yet. If anything, he’s still a student—curious, hungry, and unafraid to switch gears in a space where sticking to a formula has become the norm.

His latest single, Do U Wanna, is a product of that mindset. The track blends lyrical hip-hop with melodic grooves, offering a refreshing sound that stands apart from what's currently dominating the charts. “It’s a song about celebrating love, but more than that, it’s about offering something new. I think the sound is getting too monotonous. Everyone’s playing it safe. But that’s not me,” he says.

But his commitment to artistic evolution isn’t just about sound—it’s about storytelling. Growing up in Dehradun, he didn’t have a roadmap to fame. What he had was an urge to be heard. “I’m an introvert, but music gave me a voice. I wasn’t chasing numbers or clout. I just wanted people to hear my story,” he says.

And over time, that story began to resonate. From rapping about run-ins with the system to confronting personal mistakes, his lyrics became a mirror for listeners who saw themselves in his words.

His authenticity has also shaped his approach to collaboration. On his EP How Much a Rhyme Costs?, he brought in artists like Raftaar and KSHMR, not for clout, but because they elevated the narrative. “Every collaboration should have a character. Raftaar was the only one who could do justice to Karta Kya Hai. With KSHMR, it was next-level—he understands the artist so well, it’s like custom-making music,” he explains.

Songwriting, for him, isn’t just a skill—it’s survival. “It’s therapy. Whatever I’m going through, I write it down. It’s how I process everything. But songwriting also demands honesty. You can’t write about strength unless you’re strong. So if I’m writing about it, I have to be it,” he says.

That rawness comes through in tracks like Bada and Karta Kya Hai, which blur the line between personal journaling and universal ambition. “I remember freestyling about fans chanting my name when I had zero streams. Five years later, it happened. That’s not just music—it’s manifestation,” he recalls.

As Indian hip-hop grows into a global force, he’s aware of the moment—but refuses to be defined by it. “We’re seeing Indian artists go global, and that’s something to celebrate. But my job is to deliver good music and do it without selling out. My uniqueness lies in my storytelling—it’s like a movie unfolding through lyrics. I want to set the standard for hip-hop shows, brand deals, aesthetics… everything,” he says.

Looking ahead, he insists he’s just getting warmed up. “Everything I’ve done so far? That was just to get my foot in the door. Now the real work begins. I want to keep evolving, keep exploring. The sound will keep changing—but the goal will stay the same: to tell my story, honestly and unapologetically,” he says.