'It's giving Bachna Ae Haseeno': Fans expect cameos from Kartik Aaryan's 'exes' Sara, Janhvi, Ananya for Dharma project

Kartik Aaryan is the man of the hour in every which way possible. His astronomical ascent to the big leagues has not only ensured a revolving door of opportunities for him, but has also pried open doors which most thought were sealed shut for good. Read his burnt bridges with Dharma Productions. A few years back, Kartik Aaryan was set to star in Dostana 2, along side Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film, for reasons that are yet to be disclosed, was abruptly shut down and things turned rather cold between Karan Johar and Kartik for the next few months. But with a new film in the pipeline, the hatchet finally seems to be buried. Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar's next project to feature all of the actor's rumoured 'ex-girlfriends'?(Photos: Instagram/kartikaaryan, karanjohar)

Yesterday, as a Christmas gift to fans, Dharma Productions announced their latest venture — Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri —with Kartik in the lead. Kitschy, cool and very 2010-coded, the announcement definitely had a vibe to it. But there was one major detail missing — whose his leading lady? Chatter online quickly led to multiple theories, a rampant one among which was that maybe the film would have more than one leading lady. After all, Kartik's voiceover does mention his character having gone through three big breakups. Of course it didn't take long for the speculation threads to get meta which then of course reopened the chapter of all his alleged exes. So are Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor set to co-star in this Kartik Aaryan film?

"'Ex' aur 'gf' ka topic hai, yk they can create a great hype around this project by bringing Sara in this. Just saying 😂", "ananya jhanvi too 😂" and "So lemme get this straight, karan johar is producing kartik aaryan ki love life ki biopic ..". Additional names being thrown into the mix include Sreeleela, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sharvari, Shanaya Kapoor and in a true plot twist, even Alia Bhatt!

The plot however, may just be giving a bit of a been-there-done-that vibe. Comments expressing the same read, "it's giving bachna ae haseeno vibes to me", "Kartik's Garam Masala", "What in the sonu ki titu ki sweety is this !! It's so much luv ranjan coded" and "Well, this kinda film perfectly suits Kartik; Luv Ranjan genre where film is entirely based of male pov. Hope content is solid enough to back it like Sonu-Titu".

It is worth mentioning that neither Kartik, nor Sara, Janhvi and Ananya have ever acknowledged the respective linkups publicly.

Incidentally, the film will also be reuniting Kartik with his Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) director Sameer Vidwans. The film is slated for a 2026 release.