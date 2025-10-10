Karwa Chauth 2025: Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami on celebrating Karva Chauth without him: We can't even see each other

Actor Arjun Bijlani is currently away from home as he is part of an ongoing reality show. This means that his wife Neha Swami will have to celebrate the festival of Karva Chauth without him. While this is the second time the actor won't be physically present, it's going to be the first time that she won't even be able to video call. Arjun Bijlani is currently in a reality show.

Neha shares that the first time Arjun was away on the festival of Karva Chauth, he was shooting for his show Ruhaniyat.

"We did a video call, saw each other, and shared those moments. But this time, it’s very different," shares Neha, who has been cheering for her husband while he competes in the house arrest shown.

Feeling his absence, Neha says, "We can’t talk. We can’t see each other. No video calls… not even a message or a voice. It’s a silence that feels heavy, but I’m still keeping the fast with the same love and faith for him".

However, Neha is hopeful as she says, “It’s just my way of holding onto the love and the tradition. Getting a video call is the dream!”

She adds, “I know it probably won’t happen, but my fingers are crossed. I wish he could surprise me even just for a few seconds. Maybe I’m asking for too much, but that’s my little wish.”