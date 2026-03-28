Berlin-based Keinemusik, a globally known electronic music collective, made a strong India debut in Mumbai on March 27, easing into the night before building it into a full-blown crowd moment. The set brought together the EDM fans, as it didn’t rush what started as a steady, groove-led opening gradually pulled the audience in, before opening up into something far more expansive and high-energy. Keinemusik’s Mumbai debut gets a B’wood spin with Le Gayi Le Gayi, Joote Do Paise Lo

The trio: &ME, Rampa and Adam Port, stuck to their slow-burn style, layering melodic house over hours instead of chasing quick peaks. That approach paid off, as the energy rose without breaking flow.

At Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, the scale was hard to miss. The open venue was packed, but the Kloud setup kept things fluid, placing the artists within the crowd and softening the usual stage divide. Midway through, the set took a turn that clearly landed with the Mumbai audience. Alongside tracks like Move, Say What, and The Rapture Pt. III, the trio slipped in Bollywood favourites Joote Do Paise Lo (Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, 1994) and Le Gayi (Dil Toh Pagal Hai, 1997) adding a local twist to the international gig.

The crowd could be heard chanting Le gayi le gaye, and joote do paise lo, as the b’wood fever took over.

It didn’t feel like a detour, as the crowd leaned in, and the energy lifted almost instantly. Showing their excitement at the bands India debut, a parts of the audience were seen waving Indian flags. The night also drew a mix of familiar faces, including actors Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma, Aamir Khan, Aadar jain and wife Alekha advani and Sonal Chauhan, and singer AP Dhillon, among others.

-Inputs by Shourya Vishal Avankhedkar