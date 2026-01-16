Kiara Advani sings for Saraayah’s ‘daddy cool’ Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday: ‘Still crushing on you’

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Ever since the clock struck 12, fans and friends have been showering love on the actor across social media. This birthday is extra special for Sidharth, since it is his very first as a father. This year, Sidharth will be celebrating his day with his doting wife Kiara Advani and their daughter Saraayah, who came into the world in July last year. Well, Kiara has now dropped the cutest birthday wish for Saraayah’s papa on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of what seems to be Sidharth’s midnight birthday celebration.

Wishing her husband Sidharth Malhotra a happy birthday, Kiara Advani shared, “Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out 😍❤️ Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one 😌❤️ Happy Birthday, husband😘.” Along with this heartwarming birthday wish, Kiara shared a picture of Sidharth posing in all his glory and a snap of his birthday cake which reads: “Happy Birthday Love. Saraayah’s papa. Daddy cool.” This was followed by an adorable candid moment from Sidharth’s birthday party last night, where Kiara sang Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye - Happy Birthday To You for the birthday boy.

In the background, we see guests Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra cheer for Kiara, whereas Sidharth blushes while hearing her sing. In the comment section below, a social media user gushed, “From Ki's fav man since years to Sarayaah's favrt human.... U came a long way Sid❤️Happy birthday❤️,” whereas another netizen stated, “Happy Bday To Sid And Kiara Your Singing is really beautiful.” A comment read, “The most wholesome thing on the internet today🥹❤️🏡🧿,” whereas another netizen stated, “Was waiting for this! Can’t stop saying ‘aww’ after seeing it. Her singing for him is just amazing! The caption is so sweet!! This post is pure AWW...🥹💛🧿.”

We wish Sidharth Malhotra all the love and joy on his birthday!