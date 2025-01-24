Kid Cudi slams online trolling after fan breaks into his home; says, ‘This s**t is not funny’

Due to the hellish Los Angeles fires, rapper Kid Cudi was forced to evacuate his home. However, his house is still receiving uninvited visitors. According to the musician, a fan broke into his Los Angeles home earlier this month. The intruder, described as a 34-year-old “unhinged” man by Cudi on his Instagram stories, reportedly made himself comfortable by showering, snacking, and rummaging through personal items before being arrested by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies. Kid Cudi

The incident, which took place in early January, was met with lighthearted commentary on social media. Fans and some online users seemed to downplay the severity of the breach, which prompted Cudi to take to Instagram and X on January 23 to address the situation directly. “This s–t is not funny,” Cudi wrote, voicing his frustration with those mocking the invasion. He revealed that the man who broke into his home had been stalking him for years, attending his shows and events both in the U.S. and overseas without Cudi’s knowledge.

The rapper continued, explaining the gravity of the situation: “He drove across the country and broke into my house hoping to talk with me about collabing and ideas he had. There is nothing funny about this. My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself. I don’t feel safe now.” Cudi further detailed how the intruder went through personal belongings, including his fiancée’s items, and acted as though the break-in was a casual meeting. Additionally, he addressed rumours suggesting the intruder was homeless, shutting down the speculation as he focused on ensuring his and his family’s safety in the future. “I’m not online to see the comments but word got back to me people are making light of this and it’s not okay,” Cudi said, adding that if he appears distant or “standoffish” in public from now on, it’s because of this traumatic experience.

At the time of the burglary, Cudi wasn’t at home. Earlier in January, he had shared on social media that he and his family had evacuated their residence due to nearby wildfires. Despite the frightening circumstances, Cudi reassured fans that he and his loved ones were safe. While the incident has clearly shaken the artist, he’s made it clear that the safety and privacy of himself and his family are his top priority going forward.