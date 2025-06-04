Kim Kardashian finally reacts to mum Kris Jenner's new look for the first time; here's what she said

Kris Jenner’s face is doing what most can't: turning back time—and Kim Kardashian is officially here for it. The 69-year-old Kardashian matriarch sent social media into a frenzy after unveiling what can only be described as her most dramatic glow-up yet, with a look so youthful, it left fans — and dermatologists — questioning. While Hollywood is no stranger to subtle tweaks and tune-ups, Kris' transformation appears to have jumped ahead a few chapters in the anti-ageing playbook, leaving biohacker Bryan Johnson behind at his own game. Kim Kardashian with mum Kris Jenner

The conversation reached a boiling point when Kim Kardashian finally broke her silence about her mom's new look. And in true Kim fashion, the billionaire SKIMS founder did it with equal parts wit and subtle shade. On her Instagram Stories, Kim shared a photo of longtime friend and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was spotted rocking a bold T-shirt that read: “I'LL HAVE WHAT KRIS JENNER IS HAVING.” Kim captioned the image: “@chrisappleton1 me too babe!!!”

Kris Jenner's new look; Kim Kardashian's IG story

A legacy of facelifts

While Kris has remained somewhat tight-lipped about the exact details of her latest transformation, she's no stranger to being open about her cosmetic journey. Her past enhancements have been well-documented—sometimes even serving as subplots on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. One fan-favourite moment? The now-famous earlobe reduction, which Kris pursued after a passing comment from Kim left her obsessing over the size of her ears.

“All I want is just cute ears,” Kris said candidly during the episode. “Ever since Kim made a comment about my ears, I’ve always wondered. Now I’m looking in the mirror obsessively like, ‘Are they too big?’” According to Kris, she did some research and found out that both the nose and ears continue to grow with age. “I think that the decision to do something about my ever-changing ears is suddenly a priority,” she said.

Of course, no discussion of the Kardashian-Jenner beauty dynasty would be complete without acknowledging their longtime love affair with injectables. Botox, in particular, has always held a special place in Kris’ beauty routine. “It’s a one-stop shop for me. And who doesn’t love Botox?” Kris once told People magazine. “If you’re responsible and talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something I’ve been using for a long time.”

Despite the glam, Kris insists her routine is simpler than one might think: “A massage, a great facial, a manicure, and a little Botox—and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”

One thing’s clear: whatever Kris is having, everyone wants it.