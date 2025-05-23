Kim Kardashian just graduated 'law school' after 6 years: But there's a catch

So, what's the catch? Kim Kardashian just graduated 'law school'! But there's a catch

Over the past few years, 6 to be precise, Kim Kardashian has been juggling intense law prep as part and parcel of her day which inadvertently involves jetting around the world for professional commitments, managing SKIMS, being a pop icon — the list goes on. The law bit, a hefty undertaking, seems to have finally concluded. In a series of stories shared to her Instagram handle earlier today, Kim shared a peek into her very own backyard commencement ceremony in Beverly Hills. With a SKIMS-coded silky beige satin graduation cap and dressed very business-core in her black skirt, grey blouse and white pumps, Kim looked every bit the budding lawyer.

Only that, she's not?

Not to take away from the effort she has put in to achieve this accolade over the past 6 years, but internet sleuths have pointed out how neither has she taken the bar exam, and nor can she 'practice' law per se. Let us elaborate.

What Kimmy has achieved, as an invested X user explains, is, "(completing) California’s Law Office Study Program, which allows for individuals to skip law school entirely by ‘studying’ under a surprising attorney at a law office". They went on to articuate, "California’s Law Office Study Program is an extremely flexible program that can be greatly beneficial to the ultra-privileged like Kim Kardashian. It is not at all anything like law school and it’s laughable that she is trying to claim that she graduated from one!". Another more mildly worded decoding of the situation on X further cleared, "A law apprentice program is someone who is training to become a lawyer through an apprenticeship instead of attending traditional law school. This route is sometimes called “reading the law” or a law office study program".

Now while it's easy to scoff at this, it is worth mentioning that Kim seems to have really applied herself when it comes to demonstrating her passion for justice and legal reform — reversing wrongful or exaggerated convictions in this regard has been of primary importance to her. Take the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Kim's advocacy led to a meeting with President Trump in 2018 resulting in Alice's release. Another milestone in this regard has been her funding the 90 Days of Freedom campaign in collaboration with attorneys Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody. This initiative achieved the release of 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders within three months.

So now you see, why law school or no law school, Kim's little celebration seems well-deserved!