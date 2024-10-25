Kim Kardashian campaign features Olivia Munn flaunting scar on breast: Internet lauds New Girl actor for cancer journey

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign are mostly minimal, chic and clean, letting the much-in-talks line of products, and of course the face marketing them, do the talking. Her latest in this regard, with actor Olivia Munn, is no different. Except that it is. The photos shared by Kim have been getting a lot of attention, courtesy of the breast scar Olivia has been pictured with, rather nonchalantly. Earlier this year in March, Olivia took to her social media handles to share a series of pictures of herself from her ordeal against cancer. The actor revealed that a fortunate hunch her OBGYN had, led to a series of tests being conducted, the sum result of which was her being diagnosed with Luminal B, a particularly "aggressive, fast-moving cancer". This came a mere 2 months after her sister and she tested negative for as many as 90 different cancer genes, including BRCA, the most well-known breast cancer gene. Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign features actor Olivia Munn flaunting a breast scar, following breast cancer journey(Photos: Instagram/kimkardashian)

Coming back to the campaign, the scar visible on Olivia's left breast is presumably from the breast reconstruction surgery the actor opted for, after having undergone a double mastectomy. Addressing the pictures, Olivia, in her caption, has expressed, "In the middle of this latest @SKIMS campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending". The internet, is clearly in awe.

Comments echoing the same read: "The cracks are where the light comes in ❤️", "That’s a true picture of a real woman, very good decision Kim. Every rose has it thorns.❤️🌹🥀", "I LOVE that she’s wearing her scar loud and proud. Love the transparency. Here for it. THANK YOU 👏👏" and "The scars makes the entire ad campaign REAL 🙌".

Some have also expressed how Olivia flaunting her scar has impacted how they themselves are navigating their scar journey. One comment in particular read, "Thank you for doing this for all of us. I avoid the mirror after I shower, but you are inspiring me to think differently".

More power to Olivia!