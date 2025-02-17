Kim Sae-ron death: The sad truth about Korean actor's career setback shortly before her passing

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron, best known for her roles in projects like 2010 film The Man from Nowhere and 2012 thriller The Neighbour, was found dead in her in her home, located in Seoul's Seongsu-dong district. She was just 24 years of age. As per a Reuters report, a friend discovered her body after Kim failed to make it to a scheduled meet up. As per police reports cited by BBC, no signs of foul play have been found thus far, and authorities continue to investigate the cause of her death. Given Kim's young age and popularity among fans of K-dramas, her sudden demise has come as a shock to many. Kim Sae-ron, 24, found dead in her Seoul residence(Photos: Instagram/ron_sae)

Though Kim was just 24, she was no novice to the arc lights. Kim's journey in showbiz started way back in her childhood. Born in 2000, Kim soon rose to prominence with her work in films A Brand New Life (2009) and The Man from Nowhere (2010). As she maintained her stronghold on acting, she began to be cast in teenage-oriented roles like A Girl At My Door (2014). It was also around this time that she managed to mark a transition to television series, making a name for herself in the world of K-dramas — some notable titles include Listen to My Heart (2011), The Queen's Classroom (2013) and Hi! School: Love On (2014).

2016 again marked a turning point in her career when she landed her first adult lead role in television drama Secret Healer.

However, it was from this point onwards that things began to get a bit shaky. No one was the wiser but, till 2022, when the young actor found herself ensnared in a driving under the influence incident in Seoul’s Gangnam district. The incident was serious enough to result in property damage, followed by a fine of KRW20 million, amounting to about $13,815.

At this point, Kim embarked on a much-needed hiatus from the public scene, taking time off to focus on her health and well being. However, the fallout of the DUI in terms of public perception was rather strong. The 2023 Netflix series, Bloodhounds, was supposed to mark Kim's return to the arc lights, a comeback of sorts. However, the DUI incident still hanging over her head like the sword of Damocles, most of her role from the action series stood cut out. This was followed by her withdrawing from series Trolley, as well as the play Dongchimi (in 2024), the latter of which was being touted as her official comeback.

A specific reason behind her demise, is still being investigated.