Kohrra and Bhaiyya Ji actor Suvinder Pal Vicky: Somewhere I knew I deserved something bigger and better

Actor Suvinder Vicky, best known for his portrayal of sub-inspector Balbir Singh in Kohrra, became an overnight sensation after the crime drama series released last year. However, the actor asserts that his journey to recognition has been a slow and steady climb. “Sometimes an artist playing small roles like me gets noticed very quickly, and sometimes even the artists playing lead roles don’t get the fame that they expect,” says Vicky, who was recently seen playing the antagonist in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Bhaiyya Ji. Suvinder Vicky was seen in Kohrra.

Vicky has been acting since 2001, and he says it was only after 2014 that his career started to escalate. He adds, “I invested my time in acting but didn’t get very successful roles in the beginning. Somewhere inside me, I knew that I deserved something bigger and better, but I wasn’t getting the opportunity.”

Before Kohrra’s breakthrough success, Vicky had also garnered praise for the web show, CAT, besides also featuring in an episode of Paatal Lok (2020), though with limited screen time. Though Vicky gained significant recognition through his roles on OTT shows, he stresses on giving credit to the entirety of his career.

“I wouldn’t like to give full credit to streaming platforms since I’ve worked in the Punjabi cinema before. If anything, OTT has helped me establish myself in Bollywood. I got a lot to learn while shooting for OTT, so I can give partial credit but not full credit,” the 51-year-old tells us.

Asked if he was apprehensive about audience’s reaction towards his negative character in Bhaiyya Ji, the actor says he likes to portray diverse parts. “I’ve played negative roles in the Punjabi industry in the past, so, I didn’t feel any kind of support slipping away from my audience’s side. Every human has a negative quality in them, and I use it up to refine my character. I feel lucky to portray what my directors envision for me,” explains the actor, having no qualms about getting typecast in any way.

Given that Bhaiyya Ji marked Bajpayee’s 100th release, the film ought to celebrate his legacy. And Vicky couldn’t be more grateful that he got to star alongside him. Expressing his admiration for Bajpayee while humbly acknowledging his star power, Vicky adds, “Manoj ji has been in the industry for a very long time, so I knew from the beginning that he would get more attention than anyone else, and he is also deserving of that attention. He has invested 20-25 years here. I really appreciate getting an opportunity to work with such an icon. I’m just a beginner in commercial cinema; maybe someday I’ll hit the milestone myself.”