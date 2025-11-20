Konkona Sensharma confirms her next directorial, a comedy series

Konkona Sensharma has established herself not just as an actor but also a director. And after her 2016 film Death In The Gunj and the anthology Lust Stories 2, the actor-director confirms to us her next directorial project. Konkona Sensharma (Photo: Instagram)

Sharing details about her next project, Konkona Sensharma tells us, “There is a comedy show that I am co-writing and co-directing with a college friend of mine, Jaydeep Sarkar. I am nervous about it, but it's about having fun and that's about it.”

Many actor-directors even star in their directorial. Ask Konkona, who was recently seen in the web series Search: The Naina Murder Case, if she will be starring in her new directorial too and she says, "I don't think I will be starring in it. There are so many wonderful actors that I have, so why make things difficult for myself. I see artistes write and direct projects for themselves, but I don't have the guts to do it."

Konkona has had quite an eventful 2025. She began the year by completing 20 years of her Hindi debut film Page 3. Then, she reunited with director Anurag Basu for the sequel of the 2007 film, Life In A Metro, titled Metro… In Dino. She was the only actor from the original film to also be a part of the sequel, and was paired opposite Pankaj Tripathi.

In the previous part, Konkona starred opposite late actor Irrfan Khan. In an earlier interview with us, she had remembered him, saying, “I had a wonderful time working with Anurag the first time, but around this time I have to say I missed Irrfan so much. There were some scenes which we were doing and were remembering him. In the first movie, I had only given that name Monty to Irrfan. I was really remembering him so much and there were some scenes where I got quite emotional as well.”