Kumar Sanu sends legal notice to ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya over allegations: ‘Can never erase the legacy of an artist’

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu has sent a legal notice to his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya over her recent allegations against him alleging that the singer and his family deprived her of food and basic necessities during her third pregnancy. The 67-year-old veteran playback singer, through his lawyer Sana Raees Khan, has taken action after Rita's recent claims. Kumar Sanu has sent his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya a legal notice over her recent allegations against him “For over 40 years, Mr. Kumar Sanu has poured his soul into music, giving joy to millions and earning love and respect across the world. Hurtful lies may create noise for a moment, but they can never erase the legacy of an artist who has given a lifetime of music and memories to generations,” Kumar's lawyer said in a statement. "We will ensure that malicious attempts to defame him are met with the full force of the law to protect his dignity, legacy and family honour. No individual or media platform has the right to malign a father’s honour or trade his family’s respect for sensationalism,” she added.

For the unversed, Rita Bhattacharya, in her interview with Siddharth Kannan, alleged: “He denied them milk. He denied them medical care. You don’t know how much this man has tortured my children. The milkman told me he’d been told not to come over anymore, but he still gave me milk. Same with the doctor who delivered all three of my sons.” “I have seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in life,” she had added said. According to her, during their divorce, she received only Rs100 from Kumar and had to sell her jewellery to survive.