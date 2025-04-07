Kunal Kamra speaks out against BookMyShow delisting amidst ‘joke’ row: ‘Please confirm if I have your platform’

Last Saturday, the spotlight once again fell on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra as a controversy that has been brewing for weeks took a dramatic turn. In a new twist, online ticketing giant BookMyShow reportedly removed all content related to Kamra and even delisted him as an artist on its platform. The move, which was first reported by India Today, comes in the wake of mounting pressure from political figures, most notably from Rahool N Kanal, the General Secretary of Yuva Shiv Sena. Kunal Kamra

The trigger

The controversy began after youth leader Rahool Kanal wrote to BookMyShow, urging the platform to halt ticket sales for Kamra's upcoming shows. The letter, dated April 2 and shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), criticised Kamra’s content, particularly his satirical and often controversial remarks about public figures, including India’s Prime Minister and deputy chief ministers. Kanal accused Kamra of engaging in a “campaign of vilification,” which, according to him, targeted several prominent individuals.

The pressure exerted by Kanal and his political connections seemed to have had an impact on BookMyShow, which took swift action by removing Kamra's content and removing him from the list of artists featured on its platform. The decision sparked outrage among Kamra’s supporters, many of whom argue that this move infringes on artistic expression and free speech.

Kunal Kamra’s response

In response to the unfolding situation, Kamra took to social media to demand clarity from BookMyShow. On his official X account, Kamra posted: “Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows? If not, it’s fine. I understand.” In an interview with The Wire, Kamra stated that he had yet to receive any formal confirmation from BookMyShow about the status of his shows on the platform. As of now, there has been no public statement from BookMyShow regarding Kamra’s delisting, leaving many to speculate about the platform’s decision and the pressures it might have faced behind the scenes.

The legal battle

The controversy surrounding Kamra began when the comedian made a few vague comments about Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during one of his stand-up shows in Mumbai. The remarks led to a third summons being issued against Kamra by the police, in connection with an FIR registered against him for alleged defamation and remarks deemed to amount to public mischief. As the legal battle continues, Kamra faces mounting pressure, with law enforcement officials even visiting his Mumbai residence on Monday.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Kamra revealed that he had received approximately 500 death threats following the controversy, forcing him to leave Mumbai and seek refuge in his home state of Tamil Nadu. Kamra has since approached the Madras High Court and successfully secured interim protection against potential arrest by the Mumbai Police in connection with the FIR.

The ongoing saga of Kamra’s clashes with political figures, law enforcement, and now, ticketing platforms, is emblematic of a larger battle surrounding free speech and artistic expression in India. Kamra’s irreverent brand of comedy, which often critiques the government and powerful figures, has made him a target of political backlash. However, his supporters argue that the comedian's right to satirise public figures should be protected as part of the fundamental right to free expression.