Kylie Jenner missing from 2025 SAG Awards: What kept her away from boyfriend Timothee Chalamet’s big night?

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were a star-studded affair, with Timothee Chalamet making headlines for his big win. The actor, known for his role as Bob Dylan in the American singer-songwriter's biopic A Complete Unknown, took home the Best Actor award at just 29, becoming the youngest recipient of this honour. However, while the night was significant for Chalamet, many fans were left wondering why his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was not by his side during the event. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

The speculation surrounding Jenner's absence stemmed from her frequent appearances alongside Timothee during his highly spotlighted press tour for A Complete Unknown. The mother-of-two consistently joined him at high-profile events, always dressed to impress; from the 2025 British Academy Film Awards in London to the film's premiere in Berlin, Jenner had become a regular fixture at the couple’s public outings and given this, her absence at the SAG Awards was noticeable and naturally sparked questions.

There are several plausible reasons why Jenner chose to skip the ceremony. For one, the couple has been travelling extensively across Europe for Chalamet’s film events, and now that they are back in Los Angeles, Jenner likely preferred to spend time with her young children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3. Another factor might be her involvement in the launch of a new fragrance. Rumours suggest that the Kylie Cosmetics founder could have been focusing on the final preparations for this product, which was expected to launch in the coming days. Lastly, the mogul is also mourning the loss of her longtime hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who tragically passed away at the age of 34 last week.

Jesus Guerrero, Kylie Jenner, and Ariel Tejada

While Jenner was not at the SAG Awards, Timothee did have another date on his arm. He sweetly attended the ceremony with his mother, Nicole Flender, who coordinated with her son in a stunning black slip dress. The actor turned heads in a bold lime-green button-down shirt and a sleek leather suit, showcasing his unique fashion sense.