Timothee Chalamet's attempt at eco-friendly red carpet stunt goes wrong with parking fine; ‘in his try hard era'

Earlier this week, Timothee Chalamet's carefully calculated public image was under test as the actor rolled up to the premiere of his much-anticipated Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, on a bike. But it wasn’t just any bike — it was a glaringly out-of-place, lime-green Lime+Uber bike. In photos circulating online, Chalamet was seen in a navy blue suit, paired with the unmistakably bright green and white bike. While some fans might have expected him to arrive in style, this unorthodox choice seemed to be, at best, an odd juxtaposition, and at worst, a questionable move for a star of his calibre. Timothee Chalamet's red carpet stunt

When asked about his decision, Chalamet explained that it was “ecological” and that he had chosen the bike simply to avoid traffic, which makes sense in theory. However, what followed added an unexpected twist. The actor revealed during an appearance on the French talk show Quotidien that he was slapped with a £65 fine (roughly $79.53) for not properly parking the bike that night. This added twist of the £65 fine seemed to some like a form of cosmic karma. While Chalamet may have initially hoped to make a cool, eco-friendly statement by riding the Lime bike, the ensuing fine seemed to validate fan scepticism.

Netizens react

Chalamet's decision to use a Lime bike, particularly one that was far from sleek became a subject of amusement on social media. Many fans were puzzled by the disconnect between his usual polished image and the decidedly tacky ride. Some speculated that the actor might have been trying to make a statement, while others suggested it was all part of a larger publicity stunt. “It’s ecological!” Chalamet had said, defending his bike choice, but many netizens weren’t buying it.

“Judging by his unfamiliarity with the kickstand, I’m going to wager this was just a publicity stunt,” one Reddit user commented. Another added, “Did it for the limelight,” playing on the literal and metaphorical “lime” of the bike. Others were quick to poke fun at the odd pairing. “That’s the cleanest Lime Bike I’ve ever seen,” one user quipped, while another sarcastically remarked, "Wow... so next level." The irony wasn’t lost on many fans, who couldn’t help but joke about the situation. “Him texting: ‘Fire the guy who thought of this please, -TC,’” read another comment, drawing attention to what some thought could have been a regrettable choice. A few people even questioned whether the stunt was an attempt to keep the controversy fresh. “Celebrities just be doing anything atp like where’s the controversy, the outlandish clothing, bby—where’s the edge?” one commenter said, suggesting that Chalamet’s attempt at creating buzz had fallen flat.

While his loyal fans may still stand by him, the general sentiment from online communities seems to lean toward confusion paired with humour. As one netizen so succinctly put it: “Celebrities... just be doing anything at this point.” Perhaps next time, Timothee will think twice.