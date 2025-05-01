Lee Soo Man slammed for using SHINee Jonghyun’s funeral footage in documentary: ‘Really hope his family sues them’

An upcoming documentary about SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man is already facing major criticism — and it hasn’t even been released yet! Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop, set to premiere on OTT on May 13, has sparked outrage online after the release of its trailer, which includes a clip from SHINee member Kim Jong-hyun's (Jonghyun) funeral. Lee Soo Man documentary

A look into the documentary

Billed as a deep dive into Lee Soo Man’s influence on the global K-pop phenomenon, the documentary sets out to chart the rise of SM Entertainment and its founder’s role in shaping the idol industry. The trailer featured interviews with various artists and insiders from the K-pop world who worked closely with SM Entertainment, painting a portrait of Lee as both a pioneer and a controversial figure. While the trailer touches on Lee’s achievements, it also attempts to address criticism around the high-pressure culture of K-pop idols, referring to how Western media has often cast a critical eye on South Korean entertainment systems.

The controversy

The backlash began almost immediately after viewers noticed the inclusion of footage from SHINee’s Jonghyun’s funeral — a deeply emotional and private moment for fans and those who loved him. Jonghyun, who died by suicide in 2017 after publicly discussing his struggles with mental health and the overwhelming pressure of idol life, remains a deeply respected and beloved figure within and beyond the K-pop community.

Therefore, for many, using this moment in a documentary about Lee Soo Man feels not only tone-deaf but exploitative. Fans and critics alike have accused the filmmakers of leveraging a painful tragedy to build sympathy for someone who had often been criticised for his role in shaping the very system that many say contributed to Jonghyun’s mental health struggles.

On social media, fans called the choice “disrespectful,” and “dehumanising”. Some also questioned how Jonghyun’s death, which symbolised the very emotional cost of the K-pop machine, could be used in a film that largely centres Lee Soo Man's legacy without directly addressing that cost from the perspective of those who lived it. Calls for a revision or removal of the footage continue to mount, with fans demanding more sensitivity and accountability when representing such a tragic moment. As of now, the documentary’s production team has not responded to the growing criticism.