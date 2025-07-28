Lionel Messi attends Coldplay gig in Miami with Antonela Roccuzzo; fans say 'at least someone went with their own wife'

Social media had plenty to say after Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were spotted at a Coldplay concert in Miami—especially in light of the recent viral scandal involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot. Lionel Messi was at Coldplay's gig with wife and kids.

The 38-year-old footballer, who currently plays for David Beckham's Inter Miami, attended the concert over the weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, where Coldplay is currently on the US leg of their 2025 tour. While fans were excited to see Lionel enjoying the show, it was the sight of him sitting beside his wife that sparked widespread attention online.

Just days earlier, a different Coldplay concert—this one at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough—made headlines after the band’s “kiss cam” captured Andy and Kristin, the company’s chief people officer, in an intimate moment. The video went viral, prompting speculation and backlash due to their professional relationship and the optics of their public display.

In contrast, Lionel’s low-key date night with Antonela was seen as a breath of fresh air. “At least someone went with their own wife. Good,” a user wrote in the comments section of the post shared by Lionel's wife about the concert. Another commented, “Some couples doesn’t have to hide their love. In life they found each other, in each other they found love.”

Adding to the charm of the evening, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took a moment on stage to acknowledge Messi’s presence in the crowd. “Leo. My beautiful brother. You and your wife are looking so fine. Thanks for coming today to see our band playing, the number one sportsperson of all time,” Chris said, to roaring applause from thousands of fans.

While Coldplay’s shows have been delivering plenty of viral moments—ranging from romantic to controversial—Lionel’s appearance stood out for all the right reasons. In an internet landscape quick to react and dissect, the footballer’s quiet, wholesome outing with his wife was celebrated as the kind of love story that doesn’t need a spotlight to feel iconic.