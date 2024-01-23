Madhur Bhandarkar at Ram mandir in Ayodhya: Everybody was in tears when Shree Ram’s door opened

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was one of the 'lucky' Bollywood celebrities to witness the historic moment at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya on January 22. While still in the city, he describe the vibe there and tells us, "It was very vibrant and nice. The energy in everyone there was just on another level. It is a remarkable deal for every Indian. The kind of euphoria that was there, especially when the doors opened to see Ram Lalla, people just couldn't control their emotions, it was quite emotional," further adding, "It was overwhelming for everyone. We were sitting outside and watching it on the big screen. Everyone started clapping and shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' at that time." Madhur Bhandarkar in Ram mandir Ayodhya

Ask how he feels to be included among the few from the fraternity in attendance and the 55-year-old expresses, "I felt absolutely honoured and privileged to be a part of this historical moment that happened today. I was very happy to be there with such esteemed actors, cricketers, filmmakers and industrialists there. What we have witnessed today is like a once in a lifetime moment. I couldn't miss it for the world. I was looking forward to it for many weeks and was ecstatic to be a part of the inauguration. This is a moment that I would cherish my entire life."

Bhandarkar says the best moment from the ceremony that he is taking home was the rose petal helicopters. "Everybody was in tears when Shree Ram's door opened. It was a surreal moment when the choppers on the top were putting rose petals on everyone, I have no words to describe it," the filmmaker shares and continues, "Nobody was allowed on that side so we couldn't meet PM Modi ji, but he looked very happy and so was the whole industry cheering during the inauguration."

After reuniting with his film Fashion's co-star actor Kangana Ranaut in a viral selfie, he says, "Kangana is a very friend, she is a very talented actress. She was sitting near me so we talked and clicked pictures."