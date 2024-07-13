Maharaj: Jaideep Ahlawat took 3 months to reshoot his introduction scene, here's why

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is known for his impressive acting skills but he also showed an impressive physical transformation in his last release, Maharaj. The film has garnered a lot of love for the actor's portrayal as well as his physique. At the recent success meet of the film, director Siddharth P Malhotra, revealed an incident of the actor's dedication towards his work. Jaideep Ahlawat took 3 months to reshoot his introduction scene

Siddharth shared that after the film's shoot had wrapped up, in post-production he realised that Jaideep's introductory scene needed to be reshot. When he reached out to the actor for the same, it had been five months already since Jaideep had finished his shoot and had gained weight for his next role.

The director shared, “I told him, don't worry Jaideep sir, I have seen lots of things which happen in VFX, usme abs daal denge, ho jayega.” However, the actor wasn't up for taking any short cut. Siddharth revealed, “He said, ‘Bhai, for five-and-a-half months I have given my life to get that body. I can’t start with a fake body in my first scene. Give me three months.' I said it's just one day of shoot, not more. But he asked me to give him three months to get that body back. And he did that.”

Jaideep stunned everyone with his performance and transformation in the film, co-starring Junaid Khan, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari. Talking about his physical change, the actor had earlier told us, “First two months were really painful, but then jab thode thode results aane lagte hain, you feel motivated and happy, so it went on for five and a half months.”