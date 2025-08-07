Mahavatar Narsimha director Ashwin Kumar: We were in competition with films like Saiyaara, but saw this response coming

For a film which collected more than a crore on it’s opening day, has in a matter of two weeks grossed 100 crores and become a phenomenon. Mahavatar Narsimha has posed stiff competition to releases like Saiyaara, and seen a massive jump in the number of screens and shows allotted to it. And oh, it’s India’s most successful animated film ever. Director Ashwin Kumar

Director Ashwin Kumar talks to HT City exclusively on the response, and says, “We knew from the get go that this had to be animated, because the scale needed, the flexibility of creativity, cannot be done through live action. Even if it was to be done, it would cost way more crores. I always felt that whenever you use a superstar, people have the tendency of projecting the God onto the actor, and vice versa. It loses merit in either. I wanted to keep everything pure.”

As for the film breaking records and creating history, he adds, “It is all due to the people of Bharat and them embracing their own history. We were in stiff competition with so many other films, including two big superhero films (Superman and Fantastic Four: First Steps) and Saiyaara. It is almost surreal, but we saw this coming. No one would believe us when we said this is the kind of momentum this film will build. Bhakt Prahlad and Bhagwaan Narsimha are a part of our history. I feel it has only just begun.”

‘Can finally reveal the budget of Mahavatar Narsimha…’

An entire universe of films have already been announced earlier, and Mahavatar Narsimha was the first one. It took five years to come to life. Also clarifying the film’s budget, Ashwin shares, “There are a lot of rumours floating around, let me put it to rest finally. We made this film on a budget of ₹40 crores. And yes, there were certain scenes we chose to put more money and efforts into, because we were dealing with certain limitations of budget and tech. We knew there are some hero moments, they needed to hit the soul and not just be superficially done. Like the last 30 minute rampage scene and the one where Prahlad opens his eyes and the Lord is in front of him.”

In the attempt to level up given the first part's success, many filmmakers rely on getting big names on board, and it then becomes about them more than the flm's content. Ask what is going to be the makers' focus now when they work on the universe's second part, and he quips, “There are so many milestones that the film has already achieved. We understand that we can have voiceovers by stars, but the ‘mool sidhant’ of the film will never be compromised. Important people who are helping us pave the way, will make sure we don't fall astray. Everything else will be a cherry on the cake. As long as we have the soul of the film, and know the emotion of the audience, we will be doing justice.”