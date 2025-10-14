Malaika Arora gushes about son Arhaan Khan's dancing skills at Thamma's music launch: ‘Thank god! He’s got my genes'

Talking about Arhaan’s flair for dancing, Malaika said, “He’s fab when he dances. He’s superb. Thank God, he’s got my dancing genes in him. He dances very well.”

Dancer-actor Malaika Arora couldn’t stop gushing about her son Arhaan Khan ’s love for dance as she attended the music launch of the upcoming movie Thamma ’s album in Mumbai on Monday. The event unveiled all songs from the upcoming film, including Malaika’s track Poison Baby , which marks her return to leading a full-fledged dance number on the big screen.

She also revealed that Arhaan’s favourite song from her career remains Munni Badnam Hui (2010). “Usually, he’ll learn some dance steps and then show me. Then he’ll be like, ‘Come on, Mom, let’s do this together,’” she shared.

The 51-year-old also admitted that Arhaan doesn’t hold back when it comes to critiquing her performances. “And then he’ll make fun of me for the entire day. He’ll be like, ‘Please, you can’t dance like that,’” she said with a laugh.

At the Thamma album launch, Malaika looked every bit the star as she spoke about returning to what she does best—lighting up the screen with her moves. “It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into Poison Baby felt electric. The choreography blends moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed—all at the same time,” she said.

Directed by Aditya Bhattacharya, Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film’s music album has been composed by Pritam and promises a mix of energetic tracks and soulful melodies, with Poison Baby standing out as one of its most anticipated numbers.

Meanwhile, Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife Sshura Khan. The couple shared the happy news earlier this year, and Arbaaz expressed joy over embracing fatherhood once again. Despite parting ways years ago, Malaika and Arbaaz continue to share a warm relationship as they co-parent Arhaan, who often joins both parents for family occasions.

With Poison Baby already creating buzz, fans are excited to see Malaika bring back her trademark glamour and infectious energy in Thamma.