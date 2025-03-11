Is Mamma Mia 3 releasing in 2026? Amanda Seyfried spills the beans on blockbuster franchise's progress

Mamma Mia! (2008) is a very, very special film. Special enough for it's sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), to receive the same scale of love and adoration as the original, even though it came a decade later. Looks like the third installment too is attempting to complete a full 10 or more before gracing the silver screen. Is Mamma Mia 3 eyeing a Summer 2026 release?

In a sit down chat with Entertainment Tonight, Amanda Seyfried was finally cornered into answering the one pressing question in every romance and musical loyalist's mind: "What's cooking when it comes to Mamma Mia 3?". Amanda, in her trademark goofy style went, "Oh...yeah, Mamma Mia 3 is happening. It's going to happen in Greece, hopefully before 20...38". Well, definitely not the answer ANYONE was looking for.

But are they at least in production?! Doesn't seem like it. When asked, Amanda looked incredibly sad about giving an upsetting answer as she dramatically shrugged her shoulders and said 'nooo, I wish I was' with a frown. Getting some more real time urgency into the picture, Amanda was also asked if the team plans on entering production at least by the end of the year. Amanda had a much more reassuring answer here, stating that she is as breathlessly waiting for the third installment to take off as us — "Summer of 2026, that's just my schedule", she quipped.

If this whole exchange upset you, don't fret for you're not the only one. And if you can't gauge what the big hold up is, Amanda at least has a very real answer for that. "Everybody has to put their lives on hold. I remember I was like feeding my 6-day old baby and they were like 'Mamma Mia, it's happening! August. Gotta be in the UK' and I was like (faux crying) 'I just had a baby, I can't do this!'. But, it's going to be like that. It's going to have to take a lot of people's schedules aligning and the story being right".

While you wait for the story to move forward, Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again are available for streaming on OTT.