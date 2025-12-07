Manav Kaul slams Delhi’s ‘abnormal living conditions’: I am really surprised why no action is being taken

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at a ‘very poor’ level of 327 on December 5. Celebrities who are from Delhi, including Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor and Richa Chadha have joined local residents in raising alarm. Manav Kaul posted a photo of the smog in Delhi on Instagram Stories, writing, “Dilli gaya hoon par Delhi dikh nahin rahi”

He tells us, “It’s a really big concern. After reaching Delhi, within half an hour, your eyes start itching. My manager had to use eye drops! Within a few hours, you start feeling heaviness, and by the evening, you start coughing. I don’t know how this is considered normal.”

Recently seen in the web series Baramulla, the actor is deeply concerned about the city’s residents: “Children are going to school, old people are living here, there are patients… Even for healthy people, this is not the kind of air we should breathe or the environment one should live. I am really surprised why no action is being taken and why locals are letting it happen!”

Kaul, who just wrapped a month-long shoot in Uttarakhand, adds, “Dilli ki sardi is something everyone loves, but this is really dangerous. The government needs to take serious steps, and people, too, need to contribute. Delhi needs to set an example for India, as we have so many cities with a dangerous air quality index.”

While he is concerned about the rising AQI in Mumbai, he says Delhi is worse.

The actor will be next seen in Real Kashmir Football Club in which he will be Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Khusshal Maggo and others.