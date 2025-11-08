Baramulla review: Manav Kaul anchors a tale that has some genuinely haunting moments, loses little edge in familiarity

I had my set of apprehensions about Baramulla, I’ll admit that right at the outset. It begins with the promise of a haunting thriller, but soon brings in the militant situation in Kashmir, and you start to wonder what exactly this film is aiming for. Does it all tie together in the end? Baramulla review: Manav Kaul plays the lead in this tale set in Kashmir.

Baramulla story

The story follows DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (Manav Kaul), who relocates to a new bungalow in Kashmir with his wife, Gulnaar (Bhasha Sumbli), and their two children. But serenity is short-lived. Children across the Valley have been vanishing without explanation. As Ridwaan’s investigation deepens, strange occurrences begin in his own home. Meanwhile, kids are being lured into militancy, being groomed for the same and anti-police sentiment is on the rise. How these threads converge forms the rest of the narrative.

Baramulla review

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jamble, who earlier helmed the gripping Article 370 (2024), Baramulla has a concept that’s distinctive. What instantly captures your attention, though, is its atmosphere. The eerie unease that builds from the first frame lingers till the last, thanks in no small part to cinematographer Arnold Fernandes.

The suspense is built gradually, pulling you in incrementally rather than relying on loud scares or gimmicks. For the sake of this review, let’s divide the film into two halves. The first half sets the tone quite well- moody and tense. However, what’s hard to overlook is Bollywood’s recurring obsession with giving its on-screen cops a traumatic backstory. It’s almost as if no police officer can function without one. After a point, they all start to blend into the same mould, their emotional scars feeling more formulaic than fresh.

That said, the pace is commendable. The film doesn’t rush to its revelations in the second half, allowing the shifting moods of Kashmir to do most of the storytelling. It’s in these moments that Baramulla feels most assured- when it trusts atmosphere over exposition. The climax, where things get linked to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, proves to be a highlight. It’s bound to haunt you long after the film is over.

Despite its uneven moments, Baramulla remains a gripping watch, powered by Manav Kaul’s composed performance and Aditya’s confident direction. It’s not without its imperfections, but it’s atmospheric cinema done with intent... a reminder that sometimes, the real horror lies not in ghosts, but in the world we inhabit.