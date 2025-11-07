What to watch this weekend: Top theatrical and OTT releases — Haq, Jatadhara, Baramulla, Predator: Badlands and more

Movie lovers have a busy week ahead as several new films hit theatres and OTT platforms on November 7, 2025. From powerful Bollywood dramas to exciting regional and Hollywood releases, there’s something for every kind of viewer. Jatadhara stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha.

Bollywood theatrical releases

Haq: Directed by Suparn Varma, this courtroom drama stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Inspired by the real-life Shah Bano case, it follows a woman’s brave fight for justice.

Jassi Weds Jassi: A lighthearted comedy by Paran Bawa, the project features Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, Ranvir Shorey, and Sikandar Kher. The movie promises laughter and chaos as it explores love, relationships, and family drama.

Telugu movies

The Girlfriend: A romantic drama with Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshit Shetty, and Anu Emmanuel, the film explores trust and modern relationships.

Jatadhara: This is an action-fantasy thriller starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha. The story mixes mythology and mystery.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show: A comedy about pre-wedding chaos starring Thiruveer and Teena Sravya.

Premistunnaa: A youthful romantic entertainer featuring Sathvik Varma and Preethi Neha.

Tamil movies

Aaromaley: A comedy starring Kishen Das and Harshath Khan, Aaromaley offers a fun, youthful vibe.

Others: A medical crime thriller with Aditya Madhavan and Gouri G Kishan, Others is set around mysterious IVF-related cases.

More Tamil releases include Pagal Kanavu, Vattakhanal, Cristina Kathirvelan, and Parrisu.

Kannada movies

I Am God, Love You Muddu, Rona, and Jai Gadakesari, all released on November 7. These films cover romance, suspense, and emotional storytelling.

Malayalam movies

Ithiri Neram: A romantic story with Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab, Ithiri Neram has been gaining attention for its soulful music.

Innocent: A feel-good comedy starring Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar about everyday life and humor.

Hollywood

Predator Badlands: Starring Elle Fanning, this new sci-fi horror film continues the Predator franchise with a fresh survival twist.

OTT releases

Baramulla – A gripping thriller set in Kashmir, following an officer’s investigation into mysterious child disappearances. It is available to watch on Netflix from November 7.

Maharani Season 4 – Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in the latest chapter of the political drama exploring new power battles. You can stream it on SonyLIV.

Thode Door Thode Paas - A heartfelt family dramedy starring Pankaj Kapur and Mona Singh, where a family disconnects from technology to rediscover each other. It is available only on ZEE5.

Kiss – A romantic fantasy starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani, blending emotion, humor, and a magical twist. You can stream it on ZEE5.

Ekka – Yuva Rajkumar’s action-packed Kannada drama is available after a successful theatrical run. It is available to stream on Sun NXT

Chiranjeeva – A direct OTT release starring Raj Tarun; a youthful Telugu entertainer filled with fun and emotional moments. Watch it only on Aha Video.

Karam – A Malayalam family drama centered on relationships, forgiveness, and emotional healing. You can stream it on Manorama Max.

From emotional dramas to light comedies and thrillers, November 7 brings one of the most exciting movie weekends of the season for cinema and OTT lovers alike.

