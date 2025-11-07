Mona Singh reveals Aryan Khan's role in her kiss with Bobby Deol in The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘He went with his gut…’

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, continues to dominate conversations online. Now, Mona Singh has revealed what really went down behind one of its most talked-about scenes. The actor, who played lead character Asmaan’s mother Neeta in the show, opened up about her kiss with Bobby Deol’s character, Ajay Talwar, calling it “one of the most fun scenes” she’s ever shot.

In an interview with Zoom, Mona praised director Aryan Khan’s clarity and composure on set. “Aryan was so clear that he wanted it that way,” she recalled, referring to the silent slow-motion sequence that stunned fans in the show’s climax. “That slow-motion shot without music and audio worked wonders. Because the moment you see it, you want to go back — you can’t believe what you just saw.”

She shared that Aryan was deeply involved in every detail — from framing and blocking to the emotional rhythm of the scene. “He knew exactly how to shoot it. He went with his gut, and I’m so glad he did,” Mona added.

Recreating a Deol classic One of Aryan’s most creative decisions was to reimagine the cult song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt (1997) — retitled Sailab in the show. While Mona wasn’t part of the original track, Aryan digitally inserted her into the sequence alongside Bobby Deol.

“I actually danced for the music video,” she revealed. “Even the kiss I gave to Bobby — I was doing that with a man dressed in a full blue costume! Aryan kept showing me every move. He’s so sure of what he wants, and his comic timing is excellent.”

When the climax shocked everyone After the finale dropped, Mona said her phone “didn’t stop buzzing”. “So many of my friends and producers called me late in the night after watching the last scene,” she laughed. “Everyone said, ‘What the hell? Yeh kya hai?’ It was such a crazy climax.” Her personal favourites from the show, she shared, include the now-viral fan moment between Raghav Juyal and Emraan Hashmi, who plays an intimacy coordinator. “That one and the climax — those are my top two,” Mona said.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood In Aryan Khan’s debut series, Mona plays Neeta, mother to aspiring actor Aasmaan Singh (Lakshay). The story follows Aasmaan’s love story with Karishma Talwar (Sahher Bamba), daughter of superstar Ajay Talwar (Bobby Deol), unaware of a big family secret!

The series boasts a massive ensemble cast including Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Rajat Bedi, Manoj Pahwa, and Karan Johar, with cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli, and Emraan Hashmi.