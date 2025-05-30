Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana believes football talent in India is ‘really good’

English football club Manchester United’s No. 1, André Onana, had only just touched down in Mumbai when he found himself swept up in the city’s infectious energy. The Cameroonian goalkeeper, visiting India for the first time, wasted no time getting involved — joining teammates Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire for the launch of United We Play, a grassroots football initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing young talent across the country. Manchester United player Andre Onana dribbling with football during meet-and-greet session with their fans in Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)

“We are having fun, we are enjoying it,” Onana said, his face lighting up. “We’re really happy to be here. We ate a lot already — we had the vada pav. Yeah, really happy to be here.”

But beyond the fanfare, food, and photo ops, the visit carried deeper meaning for the 28-year-old. For Onana, it was about connection — with fans, with aspiring footballers, and with a country where the Premier League’s popularity continues to rise. “The Indian talent is really good,” he said. “If you work hard and you focus, it will come. Commit to it with passion and prepare yourself for the jump. I don’t know when it will come, but it will.”

Having joined Manchester United in 2023, Onana has had a rollercoaster debut season filled with scrutiny and pressure. His time in India, however, offered a rare moment of respite — a chance to step away from the high-intensity world of European football and soak in the joy of the sport at its purest level. Amid the cheers and playful training drills, his message to young Indian players was clear: belief and preparation are everything.

As children lined up to take shots against him and fans roared his name from the sidelines, Onana’s presence was more than ceremonial. It was symbolic — a reminder that football dreams are valid no matter where you’re from.

For many in Mumbai that day, the goalkeeper’s visit was unforgettable. And for Onana, it was another reminder of just how global, and powerful, the Manchester United connection truly is.