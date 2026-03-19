Designer Manish Malhotra’s mother Sudarshan Malhotra passes away at 94; industry friends gather in support
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is mourning the loss of his mother Sudarshan Malhotra, who passed away on March 19
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, passed away on March 19, 2026. The designer shared a deeply close bond with her and often spoke about her as a constant source of strength in both his personal and professional life.
Manish’s team also released an official statement confirming the news and sharing details of the last rites. The statement read:
"With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love and a legacy that will continue to guide us.
The cremation ceremony will be held on 20th March 2026, at 10am.
Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Santa Cruz West, Mumbai.
We invite you to join us in offering prayers and biding her a respectful farewell.
Om Shanti.”
Over the years, Manish frequently expressed his affection and gratitude for his mother on social media, offering glimpses into their relationship. In a past Mother’s Day post, he described her as his “strength, inspiration and companion,” while recalling how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema.
Stars show up in solidarity
Members of the film and fashion fraternity have begun arriving to offer their condolences and stand by the designer during this time of grief. Videos circulating on social media show Karisma Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar among those who visited to pay their respects. More friends and colleagues are expected to gather in support of Malhotra and his family.
Sudarshan Malhotra’s passing marks a personal loss for the designer, who has often credited her unwavering encouragement as a guiding force throughout his journey.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More