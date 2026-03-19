Designer Manish Malhotra’s mother Sudarshan Malhotra passes away at 94; industry friends gather in support

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, passed away on March 19, 2026. The designer shared a deeply close bond with her and often spoke about her as a constant source of strength in both his personal and professional life. Manish Malhotra with his mother, Sudarshan

Manish’s team also released an official statement confirming the news and sharing details of the last rites. The statement read:

"With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love and a legacy that will continue to guide us.

The cremation ceremony will be held on 20th March 2026, at 10am.

Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Santa Cruz West, Mumbai.

We invite you to join us in offering prayers and biding her a respectful farewell.

Om Shanti.”

Over the years, Manish frequently expressed his affection and gratitude for his mother on social media, offering glimpses into their relationship. In a past Mother’s Day post, he described her as his “strength, inspiration and companion,” while recalling how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema.