Mardaani 3 star Rani Mukerji: ‘Labels like ‘female-oriented cinema’ need to go’
Rani Mukerji, in a freewheeling chat with her fans, got candid about her inspiration, love for Delhi and the bond she shares with daughter Adira.
Actor Rani Mukerji is all for good cinema and even more for movies that spread awareness about social issues. With her film Mardaani 3 in theatres now, the actor visited HT City’s office in Delhi for the latest edition of Stars in the City, where she met her fans, played some fun games, and spoke about moving beyond labels in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor-Entertainment & Lifestyle.
“Gone are the days when we chose cinema only and only for entertainment. Now, we should choose cinema also for awareness,” the actor said, adding, “Gen Z and Gen Alpha are doing a fabulous job in trying to change that and to not give us labels like female-oriented. That needs to disappear.”
The actor, who portrays police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film, feels strongly about focusing on a film’s content over the gender of its protagonist: “Films should be watched based on their content. Why to give labels like, ‘A film with a female cop in a female-centric film’? It’s so tiring just to even hear it!”
The Mardaani 3, actor also answered some interesting questions from fans.
Excerpts from the chat -
What is more challenging for you: an emotional role or an action role?
Rani: Dono achhe lagte hain. Emotion mein aake action karna bhi bahut achha lagta hai... Emotion ke bina action sirf action hota hai, par emotion ke saath hua action kya action hota hai!
Q: What does feminism mean for you in terms of beauty standards?
Rani: I feel beauty always lies in the eyes of the beholder, and today, the concept of looking at oneself has changed. Self-love and believing and trusting your own instinct has become the most important. What somebody else feels about you is not important any more, it’s about what we feel about ourselves.
Q: Many of your films have been shot in Delhi. How has the city been special for you?
Rani: Delhi has been a very important character in many of my films. I have shot so many films in the city and I love the chaat here.
Q: Is your daughter Adira, your best friend now?
Rani: Of course! Adira (10) is my best friend and I’m constantly seeding that thought into her mind, that I’m her best friend too.
Q: Does Adira sense her mother’s nervousness before the release of her film?
Rani: No. Her main intention is that I catch the night flight today so I can go to her Sports Day tomorrow (laughs). She asked me, ‘Mumma are you taking your flight, are you going to finish?’ And I told her, ‘Of course, of course. I’m wrapping up everything and I’m rushing for your Sports Day’... It’s very fulfilling for me too and I’m dying to be there for the Sports Day and run along with the children. I’m the most enthu (enthusiastic) mother.