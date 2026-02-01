Mardaani 3 star Rani Mukerji: ‘Labels like ‘female-oriented cinema’ need to go’

Actor Rani Mukerji is all for good cinema and even more for movies that spread awareness about social issues. With her film Mardaani 3 in theatres now, the actor visited HT City’s office in Delhi for the latest edition of Stars in the City, where she met her fans, played some fun games, and spoke about moving beyond labels in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor-Entertainment & Lifestyle. Rani Mukerji had a fun interaction at the latest edition of Stars In The City with Sonal Kalra.

“Gone are the days when we chose cinema only and only for entertainment. Now, we should choose cinema also for awareness,” the actor said, adding, “Gen Z and Gen Alpha are doing a fabulous job in trying to change that and to not give us labels like female-oriented. That needs to disappear.”

The actor, who portrays police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film, feels strongly about focusing on a film’s content over the gender of its protagonist: “Films should be watched based on their content. Why to give labels like, ‘A film with a female cop in a female-centric film’? It’s so tiring just to even hear it!”

The Mardaani 3, actor also answered some interesting questions from fans.