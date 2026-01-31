Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji's film picks up steam, earns over ₹ 9 crore

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 opened to a strong start at the box office, earning ₹4 crore on its first day, Friday. The film maintained momentum on Saturday, collecting ₹ ₹ 5.95 crore, bringing its two-day total to ₹ 9.crore, according to Sacnilk.com. Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji's performance in Mardaani 3 has been appreciated by critics and the audience.

Mardaani 3's nationwide performance Across the country, the film’s performance has shown regional variation. Pune led with an overall 34.67% occupancy, followed by Mumbai at 30.33% and Kolkata at 26.33%. The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded a solid 25.33%, while smaller markets like Surat saw limited turnout at 6.33%.

Morning shows generally registered the lowest attendance, ranging from 3% in Surat to 19% in Pune, whereas evening slots emerged as the most popular, peaking at 44% in Pune, 39% in Mumbai, and 45% in Kolkata. Afternoon shows saw moderate occupancy, while night shows remained largely unoccupied across regions. In terms of scale, NCR led with 535 shows, followed by Mumbai (414) and Bengaluru (223), reflecting strong demand and wide distribution in key urban markets.

Rani's performance was appreciated Critics have praised Rani Mukerji’s performance, highlighting her seamless return as Shivani. An excerpt from Hindustan Times reads: “ Rani Mukerji does not miss a beat, picking up seamlessly from where she left off in Mardaani 2. She embodies Shivani’s no-nonsense persona with complete conviction. Her positioning as an alpha female is established early on… The first half is taut, even if a plothole or two slips through. The second half largely maintains that momentum, staying brisk.”