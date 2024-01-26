 Meet Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon by answering some simple questions! - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Meet Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon by answering some simple questions!

Meet Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon by answering some simple questions!

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2024 01:02 PM IST

Do you want to meet Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon? Here's your chance by answering some simple questions.

Want to meet Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon? Answer these questions now!

Kriti Sanon Shahid Kapoor for SITC
Kriti Sanon Shahid Kapoor for SITC

Your favourite newspaper HT City is turning 25!

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

And we want to celebrate with you.

So, if you are a Shahid Kapoor or Kriti Sanon fan and want to meet them, join us in our celebrations by answering a few simple questions about them. You could be among the few lucky winners who can meet them and win some exciting prizes.

Click here to participate!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On