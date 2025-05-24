Meghan Fox reveals shocking truth about her baby with Machine Gun Kelly: ‘Unplanned but a happy surprise..’

Meghan Fox recently revealed that her baby with former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly was a joyful surprise, arriving unexpectedly amidst life changes. The 39-year-old actress made her first return to social media since giving birth this week, sharing candid reflections on her pregnancy and new role. Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

On May 21, Meghan took to Instagram to repost a clip from her upcoming series Overcompensating, alongside a heartfelt message about filming while six weeks pregnant. “38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise),” she wrote. “We do not have any expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway... watch @overcompensating.”

Meghan Fox and her kids

The Transformers star is no stranger to motherhood, already a mom to three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 — from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green. Thlatest addition, a baby girl born in March, is her first child with Machine Gun Kelly, who is 35.

Kelly joyfully announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram shortly after her arrival on March 27, sharing a tender black-and-white video of himself gently holding his newborn’s hand. “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed ♈️♓️♊️,” he captioned the post, marking a special moment for the new parents.

Though Meghan and MGK split months before their daughter was born, the couple remains connected through parenthood. Meghan’s recent post not only highlights her evolving career but also celebrates the unexpected blessings life sometimes brings, reminding her fans to embrace their own journeys on their own timelines.