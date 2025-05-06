Loved SRK's Sabyasachi-styled Met Gala 2025 look? Well Kajol did it first (she says!)

If there's anyone who can crack a punny joke and get away with it, it's definitely Kajol — and seems like the actor is taking some much welcome liberties with her long-standing friend and collaborator, Shah Rukh Khan. SRK's Met Gala 2025 look? Kajol's already been there-done that!(Photos: Instagram)

Earlier today, SRK walked the Met blue carpet marking his iconic Met Gala debut. The theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and King Khan, styled by and in the iconic Sabyasachi, owned the theme as he walked, dressed true to the theme, but also to himself.

All-black, sexy and commanding, cane in hand, SRK was every bit the theme, and himself. The jewel-heavy ensemble comprised of a floor length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat was hand canvassed and single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. These pieces were layered over a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh tied the look together. Talking jewels, a custom stack on the neck complimented The Bengal Tiger Head Cane, which in turn was studded with 18k gold, tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

Now you may have loved it, hated it or felt nothing at all about the look. Either which way, you are sure to have a good laugh at Kajol's take on SRK's look. Sharing a series of pictures of herself, in addition to a shot of SRK in the middle, Kajol's cheeky caption read, "Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference 🧐😜🤣 @iamsrk #allaboutthebling #greatminds".

Kajol herself was dressed in a black blazer with stacked jewellery, close ups of which actually looked rather similar to that of SRK's.

This in itself was enough to have the nostalgia for easily one of Bollywood's most-shipped on screen pairs, coursing through the comment section, with many fans asking the pair to sign another film together. The last film SRK and Kajol appeared in together, was Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015).

So do you see the similarity too?