Michael Jackson biopic undergoes reshoots to address legal complications

The highly anticipated biopic Michael, chronicling the life of the legendary Michael Jackson, has reportedly hit a significant roadblock, necessitating extensive reshoots to sidestep legal challenges. According to report in People magazine, the film’s production team is grappling with a “nightmare scenario” after discovering a crucial oversight involving a settlement agreement with one of Jackson’s former accusers. Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson will be playing the titular role in Michael

The biopic, which completed filming in 2024, is said to have overlooked a clause from the 1993 settlement between MJ and Jordan Chandler, who had accused the pop star of sexual abuse when he was 13. Michael settled the case out of court for a reported $25 million, with the agreement stipulating that the Chandler family could not be depicted or referenced in any future films.

This legal oversight is proving problematic, as the Chandler case reportedly formed a central element of the film’s narrative, penned by screenwriter John Logan. Despite initial script approvals, lawyers flagged the issue during the review process, leading to significant rewrites and reshoots to comply with the legally binding terms.

Sources close to the production have dismissed speculation of chaos on set. An insider clarified: “The Michael Jackson biopic is not in total disarray. Reports of production halting are exaggerated. The film is progressing, with reshoots scheduled for March.”

The project, produced by Graham King’s GK Films—the studio behind the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody—was initially slated for release on 18 April 2025. However, the film's premiere has now been pushed back to 3 October 2025.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), the film stars Jackson’s 28-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the titular role. The supporting cast includes Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Joe and Katherine Jackson, with Miles Teller portraying Jackson estate lawyer John Branca.

Despite ongoing legal battles surrounding Jackson’s legacy, the biopic is described as an “honest portrayal” of the singer’s complex life, exploring his creative genius alongside his personal struggles. The estate of Michael Jackson, represented by co-executors John Branca and John McClain, remains steadfast in denying allegations against the late pop icon, who was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005.