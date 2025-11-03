Millie Bobby Brown accuses David Harbour of harassment weeks after ex-wife Lily Allen calls him out for cheating; read

Stranger Things star David Harbour seems to be living out a real-life horror story, as both his former co-star Millie Bobby Brown and ex-wife Lily Allen have publicly called him out. The actor, best known for playing cop Jim Hopper, now finds himself at the centre of controversy just as Stranger Things heads into its fifth and final season. David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown

According to The Mail on Sunday, Millie Bobby Brown, 21, has accused Harbour of bullying and harassment, filing a formal complaint ahead of the new season’s production. The report claims that Brown’s complaint included “pages and pages” of allegations and led to a months-long internal investigation.

A source told the publication, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.” While the outcome of the investigation remains undisclosed, the report confirmed that Brown’s complaint did not include any claims of sexual impropriety. Netflix has so far declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Harbour’s ex-wife Lily Allen had supported him through what sources described as a “brutal” period. “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time,” a source told Mail on Sunday.

Lily Allen’s accusations Released on October 24, 2025 David's ex-wife Lily Allen's new album, West End Girl, dives straight into the betrayal and moments of infidelity she faced during her marriage with the actor.

The British singer has accused Harbour of cheating, reportedly implying the infidelity in several tracks. The alleged other woman has been identified as Natalie Tippett, a costume designer who worked with Harbour on the 2021 Netflix film We Have a Ghost.

Allen’s lyrics and interviews have further stirred the pot. Tracks like Tennis, Madeline, and P****y Palace spill details of heartbreak, sex, and manic control. Allen references cheating “multiple times,” secret sex apps, and sychopantic rules in her “open” marriage like being “only allowed to sleep with sex workers.” She even sings about discovering “butt plugs” and texts from mistresses, calling Harbour a “sex addict” in interviews. Allen later clarified that while West End Girl draws from “things I experienced within my marriage,” not every lyric is literal. Some, she explained, are “composites” of his alleged flings.