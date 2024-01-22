Millind Gaba: My song Ram Aayein Hain welcomes Lord Ram in a grand manner

Singer-composer Millind Gaba's newly released song titled Ram Aayein Hain, has a celebratory mood. The track released ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Singer-musician Millind Gaba released a special song titled Ram Aayein Hain to celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.(Instagram/@millindgaba)

Gaba feels the youth have found their own version of spiritualism, and that's what he's tried to focus. "The youth of today might not go to the temple everyday, but they believe in a higher power," he told us.

Ram Aayein Hain has been shot in Varanasi and shows the city in all its glory. The fast-paced number is a departure from anything Gaba has created before.

According to the 33-year-old singer, the song celebrates "madness" and the spirit of welcoming Lord Ram in a grand manner. "I felt the songs that were coming out, were not welcoming Lord Ram with gusto. So, I wanted to make a song that celebrated his return, as if Diwali in January!" he told us.

Gaba has sung the track with his sister Pallavi Gaba. Sharing that the sibling collaboration left his family "super proud", the Yaar Mod Do singer. He said, “That's all I've done in life - compose and sing.”

Millind has hit songs such as Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don’t Know and Zindagi ki Paudi in his kitty. He also made his acting debut in Punjabi film Stupid 7 (2013), and was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.